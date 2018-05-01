Capitol Theatre offers alternative for Preds playoff run

According to Elizabeth Rhea with the Capitol Theatre, the organization will hold free watch parties for each Predators playoff game as long as there isn’t a booked event.

“Watch parties are tons of fun with everyone there chanting and cheering together,” said Rhea. “Even had someone bring their own goal horn during round one.”

The theatre held a watch party Tuesday night for the game three matchup with the Winnipeg Jets and will hold watch parties for games four, six and seven if the series lasts that long. The theatre has a private event scheduled the night of game five.

Doors open an hour before the game start and outside food is welcome. Outside alcohol is not allowed, but beer, wine and concessions may be purchased at the event.

The theatre can fit up to 400 people in the theatre-style seating.

For a full schedule of events at the Capitol Theatre, visit capitoltheatretn.com or its Facebook page.