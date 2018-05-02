Events boosts Big Payback spirit

The event, held in the quad in front of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce building, featured music, food trucks, Sonic rollergirls, Shoney’s Bear, Chick-Fil-A Cow and a poster contest.

The event gave people the opportunity to learn more about local organizations that participated in the Big Payback, a community-wide, 24-hour online giving challenge held annually by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“This charitable event will help area and local nonprofits raise much-needed dollars and bring awareness to pressing needs in our community,” said Bob Black, chairman of the Community Foundation of Wilson County, who encouraged countywide participation.

In the past four years, the Big Payback has helped raise more than $9.3 million for area nonprofits – including schools and religious institutions.

This year’s event included more than 40 agencies or nonprofits either located or that provide services in Wilson County.

To participate in the Big Payback, visit thebigpayback.org and follow the instructions to find a charity. The 24-hour event will began Wednesday at midnight and continued through 11:59 p.m.

The Big Payback’s goal, as described by leaders of the Community Foundation is “to inspire Middle Tennesseans to come together, show their pride in their communities and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations.”

Among those participating this year are the 15th Judicial District Court-Appointed Special Advocates; Alive Hospice; Cedarcroft Home; Charis Health Center; Cumberland Region Tomorrow; Cumberland University; Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee; Empower Me Center; Encore Theatre Co.; Fellow of Christian Athletes of Wilson County; Fiddlers Grove Historical Village; Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park; Generations of Grace’s Faith Store; Healing Broken Vessels; Historic Lebanon; Leadership Middle Tennessee; Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency; Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization; Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center; New Leash on Life; Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary; Prospect; Rest Stop Ministries; Scenic Tennessee; Sherry’s Run; Southern STARRS; the Joe Beretta Foundation; the Keith Edmonds Foundation; the Nathar Foundation; Tennessee Senior Olympics; United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland; Wilson Books from Birth; Wilson County Civic League; Wilson County Community Foundation; Wilson County Community Help Center; and Wilson County Salvation Army.