Grits and Glitz Barn Sale upcoming in Granville

Staff Reports • Updated Jun 3, 2018 at 12:00 PM

The Grits and Glitz Barn Sale will be June 8-9 in Historic Granville. Gates will open June 8 from 1-7 p.m. and June 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and admission will be $5 per person.

The Pioneer Village on the banks of the Cumberland River will offer antiques, art, crafts, shabby-chic items, jewelry, handmade items, furniture, boutique clothing, soaps, herbs, plants, music, food, craft demonstrations and more. Step back in time, stroll the streets, enjoy the view, and visit with craftsmen as they demonstrate crafts of yesteryear. Watch demonstrations and get a handmade broom, chairs with hand-woven bottoms, baskets, pottery, wooden craved items and one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry.

For more information, call 931-653-4151.

