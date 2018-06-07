Library takes local children on safari

The event was part of the library’s summer reading program that kicked off May 29. The program’s aim is to keep children reading during the summer, but there are categories for teens and adults, as well. The theme for this year is “Libraries Rock,” or music in general.

Safari Greg is a magician and entertainer based out of Texas who travels the country with his unique show that features magic tricks and animals.

He introduced children to some local and some not-so-local animals during his presentation, including a baby alligator, a skunk and a Gila monster.

Some children were even invited to the stage to participate in the act.

The next summer reading event will be Tuesday when the Nashville Zoo comes to visit the library, followed by magician Bruce Amato on Thursday.

Find the full summer reading program schedule at youseemore.com/lebanon-wilson/calendar.asp.