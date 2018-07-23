Lebanon officials cut ribbon on completed Aviation Way

Aviation Way is the result of a public-private partnership between the city of Lebanon, the Lebanon Airport Commission, Lebanon Market Place and Wilson County Motors.

“The development of Lebanon Market Place will provide a great asset to our community with additional retail, restaurants and a multifamily component,” said Mayor Bernie Ash. “The city of Lebanon is excited about the opportunity to partner with the project and, at the same time, create such an enhancement to our new airport terminal.”

The leaders came together to create an entrance to the new Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal through the development of Aviation Way. The new street creates direct access to the airport terminal from Interstate 40 through an entrance off of South Hartmann Drive.

“Working with the city of Lebanon has been such a positive experience,” said W.P. Bone, owner of Lebanon Market Place. “It’s wonderful to work with a municipality that is excited to work with us and honestly cares about what’s best for the overall community, because everyone wins, and that’s the true beauty of a partnership.”

Bone said there is positive momentum that moves Lebanon Market Place forward. The cooperation of the public-private partnership and accessibility off of South Hartmann Drive at Aviation Way enhances the development and benefits the growth of Lebanon Market Place, according to Bone.