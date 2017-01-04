Food Bos makes World Food Championships ambassador council

The competition is the largest food tournament in the world, with more that 1,200 contestants in 2016. It features home cooks, professional chefs and competition teams who qualify to earn a spot.

In addition to Bos, Jodi Taffel, Eric Harland, John Corey and Chris Sherrill were named to the council.

Each person on the council has competed in the championships before. Bos competed in November as part of the Kansas City Steak Co. Cook Team.

While on the council, members will not be allowed to compete in the World Food Championships.

The ambassador council will be included in the process of making the championships bigger and better for 2017 by looking at all angles, processes and rules. They will also help others learn how to compete and ensure fairness and a level playing field for competitors.

“Since I have taken on this role this year, I will not be competing, but I am so excited to share and help spread the news of the World Food Championships and Food Sport,” Bos said.

“This is the biggest competition of the year, and I always look forward to it in anticipation. I have made so many new foodie friends from it and now have this amazing opportunity of helping behind the scenes. Being a self-taught home cook myself, to be able to go up against some of the best cooks in the world was amazing. Each year is a new fun experience, and this is made for all types of foodies out there.”

In last year’s competition, 419 teams from 48 states and 14 countries competed for more than $300,000 in cash and prizes, with $100,000 at stake for the final table.

Last year, there were nine categories, including steak, chili, dessert, barbecue, seafood, bacon, sandwich, burger and recipe. In 2017, there will be a 10th category.

The 2017 World Food Championships will be Nov. 8-12 in Orange Beach, Ala. with ticketed events for food experiences. Gate admission is free to the public.

For three of the five years that the event has been held, it was televised.

For more information about the World Food Championships, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.

Bos is no stranger to competitions. In May 2015, Bos competed at the Big Guava Festival as a semifinalist for a chance to compete in the Bud and Burgers finals in St. Louis.

In July 2015, Bos rebounded with a win at the 2015 Rodelle Scrumptious Spring Sweepstakes, an international recipe contest, with her low-fat berry yogurt cake.

Bos is a self-taught amateur chef, by way of family recipes, cooking channels and internet food stars. She has a love for all things culinary, frequently serving as host to family and friends in Lebanon.

Bos, her husband and their four children, Madison, Audra, Jack and Ann, moved to Lebanon about three years ago.

“We moved here from California, wanting to get away from the fast-paced life and get into a small town for our children,” she said.

With a self-taught background mainly in baking, she immediately gained success in the cooking competition arena, garnering a blue ribbon for her apple pie at the Wilson County Fair. Later, she won a blue ribbon for her cupcakes and placed in the top six for her apple pie at the Tennessee State Fair.