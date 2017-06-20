Cooking with JoJo: What in the world is a frittata?

Is it just for breakfast? No, you can add any combination of meats and veggies to turn this into a fantastic lunch or dinner. With a simple change in ingredients, it can turn into a Mexican-inspired frittata using chorizo and topped with salsa or even Greek inspired with spinach topped with feta.

Here is my take on a healthy and hardy breakfast frittata.

Dice the following:

1 medium onion

2 bell peppers

12 ounces of mushrooms

3 cloves of garlic

1 pack of baby spinach or kale

2 sweet or white potatoes (after dicing, boil until tender and set aside)

Other items include:

8 large eggs (whisked)

1 tbsp. of basil (fresh is always better) optional

In terms of meat, Kroger has wonderful chicken and apple sausage links by Aidells that I dice up and cook to add later. Whether you choose steak, chicken, bacon or sausage, cook the meat first and set aside to add later.

While cast iron is the best for a frittata, a deep non-stock pan will work, as well.

On medium heat, add olive oil or ghee – clarified butter – to coat the bottom of the pan. Add your diced veggies with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste and cook until all are tender. Add your meat and combine all ingredients well, making sure the mixture is easily distributed. If needed, add a little more oil or butter to help with sticking. Slowly pour the eggs in using a circular pattern to evenly cover the mixture. Add the chopped basil or Italian seasoning. Lower the heat and cover to allow the frittata to steam on top while getting a nice crusty bottom.

For most of the cooking time, you will simply leave the lid on and let it cook. Periodically, check it. Take a spatula and gently go around the edges to help when you’re ready to plate it. Once the frittata is almost done, the eggs will be firm, and you will start sliding the spatula underneath gently to release from the bottom of the pan. Once released, have your plate or serving dish ready. While tilting the pan toward the plate, lift the frittata in the front, and it should start to slide out of the pan.

Once on the serving dish, garnish with green onions, more basil, cheese or whatever you wish.

As they say in Italy, mangia.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.