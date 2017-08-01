Cooking with JoJo: What's for dinner? Just wing it...

The key to a great wing is in the spice rub or wet marinade. This recipe is a favorite of mine that I keep returning. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

What you’ll need:

• Chicken wings – 2-pound bag, thawed.

 ¼-cup chili powder.

• 3 tsp. cumin.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• 1 tsp. pepper.

• 1 tsp. onion powder.

• 1 tsp. garlic powder.

• 1 tsp. smoked paprika.

I always make extra rub, if needed, for more wings and if I want to add more rub at the end of the cooking process. This rub is also great on steak, too.

Coat the wings evenly with the spice rub. This can be done the night before for maximum flavor.

Preheat your grill to about 300 degrees. The key to the high temperature is to sear the spices on the wings. Lay your wings on the grill and cook on each side for three to five minutes. Reduce the heat to 200 degrees and close the lid to allow them to cook in the middle. Check them often, turning them frequently to make sure they do not burn and cook all the way through.

When they are about half way through, I will add my sides to the grill, as well. I enjoy grilled asparagus, squash or zucchini either with salt and pepper only or even a sprinkling of the wing rub.

While a dash of hot sauce on a chicken wing is always good, these wings pack enough flavor. You will likely not need any type of sauce, however, a squeeze of lime juice is a delicious addition. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.