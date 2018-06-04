Cooking with JoJo: Shrimply delicious fish cakes

With so many tasty options from crab to clams to cod or for this recipe, shrimp, the fish cake is easy to make and can be served as an appetizer or as an entrée with roasted corn on the cob, steamed broccoli or garlic mashed potatoes, along with ranch dressing or a dip made with equal amounts of mayonnaise and ketchup, a squeeze of lemon juice and a dash of Cajun seasoning, these shrimp cakes are sure to be a hit.

What you’ll need:

• 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined.

• ¼ cup onion, finely chopped.

• 3 tsp. Italian parsley, finely chopped.

• 1 large egg.

• ¼ tsp. salt, split.

• ¼ tsp. black pepper, split.

• 1 tsp. mayonnaise

• ¼ cup red bell pepper, finely diced.

• ¼ cup olive oil.

• 1 tsp. spicy brown mustard.

• 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs, split into ½ cups.

• 2 tsp. lemon juice.

• 1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning.

Place the shrimp between two paper towels to remove moisture, place in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Put shrimp in a mixing bowl and add ½ cup of breadcrumbs, half of the salt, half of the pepper and the rest of the ingredients and loosely mix.

On a plate or cutting board lined with parchment paper to coat the cakes, mix remaining salt, pepper and breadcrumbs. Using a scoop or your hands, form each cake into 1-inch or larger patties and place on top of the breadcrumbs on both sides and edges to coat evenly.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, add half the olive oil, and using a spatula, gently place each patty starting at the 12 o’clock position and the rest in a clockwise position. This will allow you to easily know when to turn them according to length of time. When done with the first batch, add the rest of the olive oil and repeat.

Tip: Make extra and freeze them for future dinners or a quick snack. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.