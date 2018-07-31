Cooking with JoJo: Make your own Lebanon Peking hot and sour soup

One of my absolute favorite dishes from Peking is hot and sour soup. I have tried many over the years and none have even come close to the soup they serve.

For this week, I decided to try making it at home, and I must say, this is pretty close. The combination of flavors and the perfect spice level is one of which this chef can’t get enough.

My new way of eating, while in some cases has its challenges, there are always substitutions I make that help bring this to a healthier meal. In this case, I substituted soy with coconut aminos. They have the same flavor as soy sauce and much less sodium. I also limit greatly my grains, as well, so for a thickening agent rather than using cornstarch, I use arrowroot, all of which are found at any grocer.

What you’ll need:

• 8 ounces boneless pork loin cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips

• 4 small Chinese dried black mushrooms finely diced, substitute button mushrooms, if needed.

• 12 small dried tree ear mushrooms finely diced, substitute Shitake if needed.

• 1 1/2 tbsp. cornstarch, arrowroot for this recipe, mixed with ½-cup water.

• 1/2 cup canned sliced bamboo shoots cut lengthwise into smaller strips.

• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar.

• 1 tbsp. light soy sauce, coconut aminos for this recipe.

• 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth, sugar free for this recipe.

• 3-4 ounces firm tofu, about a quarter of a block, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips.

• 2 large eggs.

• 2 tsp. Asian sesame oil.

• 1 1/2 tsp. freshly ground white pepper.

• 2 tsp. thinly sliced scallion greens.

Stir vinegar, sesame oil, soy or coconut aminos and white pepper together in a small bowl and set aside. Whip both eggs in a separate bowl and set aside.

In a pot on medium heat, add chicken broth and pork and let simmer for 10 minutes to allow pork to cook. Add mushrooms, bamboo shoots and tofu and let simmer 10 minutes.

At this point, the recipe comes together rather quickly. Add in the cornstarch or arrowroot mixture. This is a thickening agent that will take five minutes or so do thicken the soup. Once thickened, add in the vinegar and spice mixture.

Reduce the heat and begin slowly pouring the eggs while you stir to create “ribbons” of eggs like you see more commonly in egg-drop soup. Reduce the heat to warm and let it sit for five minutes to thicken even more.

Serve with your favorite crackers or traditionally with rice crackers found in your local grocery store. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.