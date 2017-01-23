Child rape suspects get new trial date

Fernando Limon Camacho, 23, and Ramiro Limon Camacho, 28, are both Mexican Nationals who Wilson County sheriff’s deputies arrested in September. Each was charged with four counts of rape of a child younger than 13 years old.

Criminal court Judge Brody Kane continued the court date for the two men when they last appeared in court Jan. 20.

The two men were found at a home in Antioch at the time of their arrests. They were held in Wilson County Jail since Sept. 20, each on $150,000 bond.

According to Detective B.J. Stafford, the alleged victims are “considerably younger” than the 13-year-old threshold for the charge of rape of a child younger than 13.

Stafford and other detectives worked in collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on the case. A TBI official who is a Mexican native assisted in getting around a language barrier

The two defendants have a hold placed against them by federal immigration officials.

The alleged crimes took place in the northwest part of the county. Investigators began working on the case in late 2015 and presented their findings to a Wilson County grand jury, which resulted in an indictment for both men.

At the time of the arrests, Wilson County sheriff’s officials declined to give more information about the alleged crimes due to the involvement of minors.

Ramiro Limon Camacho’s first hearing in court was Nov. 21, and it was rescheduled to Jan. 12 and again rescheduled to Jan. 20 before it was moved to March 13.

If convicted, the defendants could face up to 25 years in prison on each count of child rape involving a child less than 13 years of age. They could also be deported without the ability to re-enter the United States without federal prosecution.

Fernando Limon Camacho’s first hearing in court was Nov. 21, and it was rescheduled to Jan. 20 before it was moved to March 13.

Attorney Rob McKinney represents Ramiro Limon Camacho, while attorney John Meadows represents Fernando Limon Camacho.

If the case goes to trial, a foreign language interpreter will be used.