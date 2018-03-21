Witnesses testify in shooting trial

Harris was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fired multiple shots that wounded two people at Lebanon Premium Outlets in June 2015.

One of the witnesses, Taye Davis, said he went to the Outlet Mall that day with the intent to get into a fight.

“I just got called about the fight, and I was like, all right, I’ll go,” said Davis.

Davis said he rode to the mall with three other friends who were also going there with the intent to fight. Another witness, Kemon Neuble, who was in the car with Davis, corroborated the story.

“We went to settle an altercation. I didn’t know why there was an altercation,” said Neuble. “I was told it was going to be a fist fight.”

According to Davis and Neuble, their group arrived at the outlet mall and waited for the other group to get there for about 10-15 minutes. When the other group arrived, the two groups came together and got into a minor altercation, during which time Davis said he was hit in the head and “saw stars.”

Both witnesses identified Harris in the courtroom and said they saw him walk over to his car, reach into it and pull out a gun.

Neuble said he hid behind a truck when he saw Harris reach into his car.

“I knew he was reaching for something other than what was in his hands,” he said. “I didn’t know what he was reaching for, but I knew it was something I didn’t need to see.”

The two witnesses said Harris fired several times in the direction of their car and another vehicle before Harris got into his own car and drove away. It was then they noticed one of their friends was shot in the leg, and they took him to the hospital.

The defense attorney questioned Davis about the original statement he made to police at the hospital on the night of the shooting. In the statement, Davis said he and his friends were just hanging out at the mall when it happened.

“That’s not what you said,” the attorney told Davis. “You said you were going to the mall to fight.”

“Before [the other group] got there, we were just hanging out,” Davis said. “Then we got in a fight.”

Harris’ trial is scheduled to continue until Friday.