Mt. Juliet's Spring inks with CU cross country

Spring placed fifth in the region meet and finished 76th among 180 competitors in the 2016 TSSAA State Cross Country Championships, covering the 5K course at Percy Warner Park in Nashville in 21:16.22. She was also a member of the Mt. Juliet High 4-by-800-meter relay at this year’s TSSAA State Track Championships that placed eighth in 9:57.21.

Spring has registered personal-bests of 2:31 in the 800-meters, 5:36 in the 1600-meters and 20:54 over 5K. She is the daughter of Jimmy Spring and Sabrina Spring.

Spring joins Elaine Park (Hendersonville) and Anna Grose (Clarksville) in this year’s recruiting class.