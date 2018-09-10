Britt becomes second Blue Devil to break 16:00 — Wilson Central sweeps county invitational

The Blue Devils, with four runners (plus Britt) posting personal best times, finished 10th with 258 points.

Britt crossed the finish line in 15:59. Teammate Andrew Smart was 10th in a personal-best 18:00 while Charles Hopper was 81st in 20:46. Judah Bender was 94th in 21:48, Isaac Thompson 98th in 21:32 and Jackson Andrews 101st in 21:33, all personal bests.

Mt. Juliet’s Tyler Stewart was fifth in 17:30.96.

Lebanon’s girls were 13th with 369 points. Three Lady Devils set personal marks.

India Mastin led the Lady Devils with a 30th-place finish in 23:47. Lauren Vaden was 87th in a personal-best 27:10, Emily Barba 101st in a personal-record 27:57, Bailey Harris 105th in 28:56 and Kristen Harding 119th in a personal-high 30:39.

Lebanon’s boys finished fifth in the junior-varsity race with 159 points.

Samuel Henderson was 17th in a personal-best 19:45. Hayden Belcher was 76th in 23:38 and Jeremy Taylor 87th in 24:25. Hayden Jones finished 90th in a personal-best 24:29 while Neil Nelson crossed the line in 27:00. Jonah Bender was 129th in a personal-record 33:24.

Brooklyn Davis led the Lady Devil JV runners with a 39th-place finish in 31:15. Devin Smith was 71st in 40:15 while Tristen Reeves was 66th in 38:08.

Wilson Central sweeps county invitational

Wilson Central’s boys and girls finished first in the Wilson County Invitational last Saturday at the Ward Agricultural Center.

Kaylee Wilson led the Lady Wildcats with a third-place finish, setting a personal record by 1:49. Russell Riggan and Andrew Farber were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys’ race.

Other personal bests were set by Isabelle Simon, who cleared her old mark by 2:54, Kellan Marshall by 1:00, Fox Underwood by :13 and Alex Bruett by 1:34.