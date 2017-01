Mr. Cannady, 73, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Glade Church at 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.