Mr. Jobe, 68, died Thursday at Quality Health Care Center.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Albert William ‘Bill’ Nelson

Mr. Nelson, 65, of Hermitage, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.