Death Notices for May 24, 2017

Mr. Cox, 88, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Tennessee Chapter, P.O. Box 402441, Nashville, TN 37204-0244 or the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

Gene Leonard Greenwood

Mr. Greenwood, 88, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday at noon at Gwinett Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Sharon Adams Johnson

Mrs. Johnson, 68, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.