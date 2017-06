Mr. Cooley, 46, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

A celebration of life will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Friday from 2-3 p.m. at the church.

Frances Lea

Frances Lea, 80, died Monday.

Arrangements are incomplete. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.