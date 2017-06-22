Death Notices for June 23, 2017

Ms. Brooks, 66, died Wednesday.

A celebration of life will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Harold Wayne Keith

Mr. Keith, 68, died Tuesday at his home.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Billy Lee Phalin

Mr. Phalin, 59, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Monday from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

William Marshall Prince lll

Mr. Prince, 58, of Brush Creek, died at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Arrangements are incomplete. Saddler Funeral Home and Crematory Services is in charge of arrangements.