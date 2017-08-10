Death Notices for Aug. 11, 2017

Mr. Angotta, 71, of Hermitage and formerly of Manchester, Conn., died Wednesday.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Irons Risner

Mrs. Risner, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Entombment will follow in Hermitage Mausoleum. Visitation will be Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.