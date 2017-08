Mr. Lefridge, 38, died Aug. 16.

Public viewing will be Friday from 2-6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at the funeral home.

Ella Sue Shannon

Funeral services Mrs. Shannon, 89, will be Friday at noon at Hamilton Chapel Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday from 11 a.m. until noon at the church. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.