Death Notices for Nov. 14, 2017

Ms. Holmberg, 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory Joseph ‘George’ Kupski Jr.

Mr. Kupski, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

A celebration of life will be Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Judith Lynn Mills ‘Judy’ Schmitt

Mrs. Schmitt, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

A celebration of life will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church at 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery will be private. Visitation will be Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Lundy Ulmer

Mr. Ulmer, 89, of Old Hickory, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

Billie Jo Dixon Wray

Mr. Wray, 86, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday.

No services are planned. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.