Death Notices for Nov. 28, 2017

Mr. Keicher, 53, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday at his home.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. and Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridge of Life.

Frank R. Parham

Mr. Parham, 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Memorial services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Daughter of Charity at Seton Residence at 9200 New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN 47220 or a charity of choice.