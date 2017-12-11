Death Notices for Dec. 12, 2017

Mr. Daniels, 61, of Alexandria, died Dec. 5 at his home.

Funeral services were Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation was Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Talley Cemetery.

Bernard ‘Bernie’ Herman Voor III

Mr. Voor, 58, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday at his home.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. Interment will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Calvary Center at 1600 Newburg Road in Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.