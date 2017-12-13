Death Notices for Dec. 14, 2017

Ms. Bingham, 47, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until a celebration of life service at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sherry’s Run.

David Wayne Davis

Mr. Davis, 61, died Saturday.

Funeral services were Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment followed at 2 p.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Daniel Charles France

Mr. France, 63, of Old Hickory, died Tuesday at the Residence of Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Graveside services will be Tuesday in West Middletown Cemetery in West Middletown, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home at 215 Fernwood Road in Wintersville, Ohio.

Gregory Dean Weddle

Mr. Weddle, 46, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

A celebration of life service will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Juliet Christian Academy for the Sidney Weddle Tuition Fund.