Ms. Baldwin, 32, died Wednesday.

Memorial service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cordell Winfree

Mr. Winfree, 93, of Lebanon, died Thursday at his home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.