Death Notices for June 2, 2018

Mrs. Barber, 89, of Hermitage, died Tuesday.

No funeral arrangements were announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church building fund. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Joe C. Kirkendoll

Funeral services for Mr. Kirkendoll, 65, will be at a private location, and his family will have a private service. Services will not be held at Neuble Monument Funeral Home.

Eleanor Rosalie Vaden

Mrs. Vaden, 85, of Watertown, died last Saturday at her home.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Eastern Gate Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30-10:30 at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown.