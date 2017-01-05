Thumbs of the Week: Car 89, we’ll miss you

Thumbs up to Cumberland University’s education program, which received the highest rating available in December on the Tennessee Board of Education’s Report Card for Teacher Preparation. The report card reveals how well the state’s colleges and universities are training future teachers for success in the classroom.The category 4 ranking placed Cumberland alongside schools that were top performers on the report card year after year. Overall, Cumberland University is the smallest higher education institution to receive the category 4 ranking and outperformed Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee.

Thumbs up to Jim O’Rear, a Mt. Juliet resident and longtime worker in the entertainment industry, who will premiere his newest movie, “Nightblade,” in a special showing Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at Full Moon Cineplex at 3445 Lebanon Pike in Hermitage. “Nightblade,” is a 1980s-style police thriller produced and directed by O’Rear with his business partner, Scott Tepperman, that features Hollywood faces acting alongside homegrown talent. The movie aims to capture the feel, style and fun of the 1980s police dramas and television shows such as “Miami Vice” and “Magnum P.I.” “Nightblade” was filmed in Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and surrounding Nashville areas. Filming took place over an eight-day period, 16-18 hours each day. Among the actors featured in the movie are Todd Bridges from “Diff’rent Strokes,” Robert LaSardo from “CSI: Miami,” “Nip/Tuck” and “Death Race” and Betsy Rue from “How I Met Your Mother,” “My Bloody Valentine” and “True Blood.”

Thumbs up to Lisa and Nick Painter, owners of Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon, which celebrated it’s 17th birthday Tuesday. The pizza restaurant opened in January 2000, and is a local favorite to many Lebanon residents.