Thumbs up/Thumbs down: Civic League keeps children learning

Thumbs up to Audience of One Productions, which will perform two plays in June and July at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. “Peter Pan Junior” will run for three days in June and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” will run for seven days in July. Angie Dee founded Audience of One in summer 2015. Dee wanted to bring Broadway-level productions to Wilson County. Since its foundation, the company has put on three productions that began with “Into the Woods” in July 2015. In 2016, two shows were featured, “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Christmas Carol.” “Beauty and the Beast” sold out two of its six shows. In June, Lena Boyd will direct “Peter Pan Junior,” assisted by Dee. Children 5-14 years old will perform the play. In July, high school to college-age performers will put on the play, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” Dee will direct the play.

Thumbs up to Ava’s Splash Pad, which reopened Tuesday after a small delay caused by electrical issues. The Splash Pad’s grand opening, which was expected to be May 30, was delayed until Tuesday. Officials said storms knocked out their entire computer system, and that a new one was required in order to get the splash pad up and running. Ava’s Splash Pad will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. until August 1. August 1 through September 3 the Splash Pad will be closed Monday through Thursday and open Friday- Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. They will be open Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Thumbs up to Tennessee State University’s alumni association, which held its fifth annual scholarship banquet last Friday night. The Wilson County Alumni Chapter of TSU gathered at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center to celebrate scholarship recipients Chekenna Fletcher, Tatiana Butler and Aliyah Barr. The Wilson County chapter was chartered in June 2012 and founded by Emma Tapley-Stafford, a 1964 TSU graduate. She pushed to start the chapter because she believed Wilson County was growing, and that it is imperative for children to have well-rounded homes, churches and school. She also believed the church should be more involved in the lives of children.

Thumbs up to Ray Hubner, a local auctioneer and realtor, who discussed his professional life as an auctioneer during a Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meeting Tuesday. Hubner, who has worked as a licensed auctioneer for about four years, has sold a variety of items at auction, including cars with the Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. In 2016, Hubner won the state Bid Calling Championship for the Tennessee Auctioneers Association.