Thumbs of the Week: Wilson County honors veterans with events

Thumbs up to 911 Board Director Karen Moore for being the first director in Wilson County to receive the title of Emergency Number Professional. The ENP certification is a tool of the 911 association to establish the benchmarks of performance that shows broad-based competence in the field. “It’s a fairly rigorous test,” said Moore. “When I became the 911 director here, I set a goal for myself to achieve certification.” According to the National Emergency Number Association, to be an ENP, a person must demonstrate a mastery of the comprehensive knowledge base required for emergency number program management; help to raise industry standards and increase the respect and prestige of those involved in 911; and confirm the commitment to 911 by leadership in public safety and pledging to stay aware of current issues and developments in the field.

Thumbs up to the city of Mt. Juliet for dedicating two new parks. The city dedicated Eagle Park on West Division Street and Robinson Park at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and Old Lebanon Dirt Road. Eagle Park was an Eagle Scout project for John Forth with Troop 150. It is 100 yards long, 40 yards wide and in the shape of a figure eight as a mini-road course. Children can learn to ride a bike at the park, as well as the rules of the road. Bill and Phyllis Robinson with Robinson Properties donated 11 acres to the city to create Robinson Park. It features a half-mile wrap-around hiking trail and outdoor fitness equipment. Girl Scouts with Troop 425 worked to turn the park into a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

Thumbs up to the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers for bringing home several awards from the 36th annual American Clogging Hall of Fame World Championships. The team performed 11 team routines and won eight first-place awards, one second and one third. They also won six grand-champion awards in six categories, including overall junior team of the year, the national title for traditional team, the national title for open traditional team for both junior and under age group and the national title for traditional team in the senior and up age group. The titles won by the team brings the program to eight national championship titles. The Evermean Evergreen Cloggers is based out of Evermean studios at 1447 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon under the direction of Melissa Pack and assistant Laura Montgomery.