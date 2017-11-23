Thumbs of the Week: Students participate in NASA program

Thumbs up to the Lake Forest Acres Garden Club for donating a Gold Star memorial to the city of Mt. Juliet to honor the families of men and women killed during military service. The group dedicated a Blue Star memorial marker at Mt. Juliet City Hall last year, which honors all men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, past and present. Tennessee Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner Many-Bears Grinder was the keynote speaker for the event.

Thumbs up to the Knights of Columbus Council 9787 for donating 4 coats to the Lebanon Special Schools District and 17 coats to the Court Appointed Special Advocates on Wednesday. The coat donation was part of the national fundraiser done by the Knights of Columbus called Coats for Kids. All of the money was collected through the Catholic church. “There’s still a need for coats,” said David Thompson, grand knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 9787. “So if anyone has some coats they can donate, there’s a need.”

Thumbs up to Gladeville Elementary School for making an incredible video about bullying. Gladeville Elementary School staff took an opportunity several years ago to focus on anti-bullying and character-building initiatives, which one teacher said has changed the culture in the school and community. Gladeville fifth-grade teacher Debbie Yankura spearheaded the school’s latest anti-bullying video, “Invisible,” which uses Hunter Hayes’ song of the same name and shows last year’s fifth graders doing several acts of kindness to students who were bullied or mistreated. The video was the third the school produced in as many years and aligns with its school-wide bullying prevention program.

Thumbs up to Nancy Bush for winning the Family Communication Education Club’s state art tournament for the second year in a row in the pastels division. Bush won the state title after winning the qualifying round at the Wilson County Fair and then again at the regional level. The prize for winning the state was a ribbon and money.