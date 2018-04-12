Thumbs of the Week: Community celebrates local dispatchers

Thumbs up to all local dispatchers. National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week ends Saturday, and Wilson County agencies made sure to thank the people who work behind the scenes. Several local emergency response agencies took to social media this week for National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week to thank local dispatchers for the often-unnoticed service they offer daily. Lebanon and Mt. Juliet police departments served up some humorous videos and anecdotes to celebrate dispatchers. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper called dispatchers “the calm voice in the dark.” We at the Lebanon Democrat also would like to thank all those who answer the calls and connect emergency services.

Thumbs down to two teenagers who vandalized Mid-Cumberland vans, thumbs up to the police who caught them. Two vandals threw rocks at vans owned by Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency March 31. Lebanon police detectives identified two teenage suspects – 16 and 12 years old – in a vandalism case Friday at Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency. The agency was down 10 vans after a witness saw the teens throw rocks and break out several windows at about 8:30 p.m. March 31. According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, investigators were able to identify and interview the teens based on the information gathered by patrol officers the night of the incident. Detectives said the two confessed to the crimes.

Thumbs up to Bookie-Lous who won Winfree Bryant’s Battle of the Books on Wednesday and will represent the school May 3 against four other county schools at the countywide event. This is the fifth year for the competition in Wilson County. Preparation for the competition started last fall as students began reading from a list of 20 selected books. The students formed teams of four or five then answered questions based on the novels in a format similar to a quiz bowl.