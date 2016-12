Gladeville Elementary School November Gators of the Month

The Gladeville Elementary School Gators of the Month for November are (back row, from left) Ethan Stewart, Orrin Rensch, Alexia Smith, Shelby Sergeant, Molly Dillard, Lainey Hitt, Aaron Mattingly, Abby Adams, Leonid Tarusov, Andrew Bylthe, Braylon Hill, (middle row, from left) Isabella Hildabrand, Camden Potter, Landen Ivy, Avery Kruse, Jackson Springer, Owen Mills, Garren Howard, Maggie Pearson, Mason McCabe, (front row, from left) Bo Ragan, Ryan Pack, Chase Wenick, Eli Ochoa, Cooper Maddux, Parker Donaldson, Axli Reynolds and Jayde Jenkins. Not pictured are Charlotte Cowles, Landon Henderlight and Avery Hall.