School News

Derek Kebalka, of Mt. Juliet, recently graduated from the computer information technology program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville Wilson County campus.

He received a desktop technician and a networking technician certificate.

Kebalka will begin employment with Apex Systems in Nashville as a desktop support technician.

Doscher selected for Alpha Delta Pi at Samford University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Anna Doscher, of Old Hickory, was recently selected for Samford University’s chapter of Alpha Delta Pi.

Doscher is a freshman exercise science major. She graduated from Donelson Christian Academy.

Five National Panhellenic Conference organizations at Samford – Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Omicron Pi, Chi Omega, Phi Mu and Zeta Tau Alpha – held recruitment activities last fall. Samford’s Panhellenic Council has more than 1,000 members and is the largest women’s organization on campus.

Sorority life at Samford provides women the opportunity to learn how to lead, serve, reach academic goals and develop friendships. Members are involved in service projects, intramurals and student life as a whole.

The sorority and fraternity community at Samford University is made up of 15 registered sororities and fraternities organized within three governing councils. About 45 percent of the undergraduate students are members of greek organizations.

Samford University is Alabama’s top-ranked private university and one of the nation’s top Christian universities. U.S. News & World Report ranks Samford fourth among regional universities in the South, and the university is widely acknowledged as a leader in liberal arts and professional school education. Located in suburban Birmingham, Samford was founded in 1841 and is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. Samford enrolls more than 5,400 students from 47 states and 29 countries in its 10 academic units: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy, and public health. Samford also fields 17 NCAA Division I teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference.

Local students awarded scholarships at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University recently awarded dean’s scholarships and presidential scholarships to high-achieving Wilson County freshmen for the fall semester.

Kaelyn Desmarais, of Mt. Juliet, and Elizabeth Hinton, of Old Hickory, received dean’s scholarships for the fall semester.

Michael Burkitt, of Lebanon, and Vaughn Hart, of Old Hickory, received presidential scholarships for the fall semester.

Local students named to Union University president, dean’s lists

JACKSON – Three hundred twenty-two students including two from Wilson County were named to the Union University president’s list for the fall semester.

Kayla Danielle Beal and Morgan Rachel Tungate, both of Lebanon, were among those named to the Union University president’s list.

The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Two hundred fifty-four students were named to the Union University dean’s list for the fall semester.

Brooklyn Nicole Bruce and Natalee Jewell Nave, both of Lebanon, and Erin Elizabeth Etheridge, Karen Raquel Pike, Chelsey Michelle Sauls and Seth Payne Thibado, all of Mt. Juliet, were among those named to the Union University dean’s list

The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

About 3,700 students are currently enrolled.

Several students make dean’s list at Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University recognized students recently who were on the dean’s list during the fall semester.

Students from Wilson County included Akira Bloodworth, of Hermitage, Amanda Boxx, of Hermitage; Pauleshia Davis, of Lebanon; Valerie Denney, of Lebanon;

Hannah Everett, of Mt. Juliet; Brandon Herbert, of Mt. Juliet; Melaku Kebede, of Mt. Juliet; Carly Koehn, of Old Hickory; Courtney Miles, of Lebanon; Cole Perry, of Old Hickory; Amalia Wills, of Old Hickory; David Wood, of Mt. Juliet; Ereny Younan, of Mt. Juliet; Clinard Chaney, of Old Hickory; Diana Eastes, of Old Hickory; Shari Johnson, of Mt. Juliet; and Matthew Norris, of Mt. Juliet.

Singapuri named to dean’s list at Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Sonali Singapuri, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit-no credit or pass-fail courses.

Three local students graduate from Union University

JACKSON – Two hundred ninety-seven students, including three from Lebanon, graduated from Union University on Dec. 17 during fall commencement services of the 192nd graduating class at West Jackson Baptist Church.

John Edward Calilli received his family nurse practitioner’s degree. Jamie Elizabeth Nollner received a degree in nursing. Kathleen Suzanne Woodard received a degree in divinity. All are from Lebanon.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., delivered the commencement address at the morning service for undergraduate students, while Union Provost C. Ben Mitchell spoke at the afternoon service for graduate and adult studies students.

“You don’t have to be a United States Senator or a mayor or in any other elected position to give back to others,” Corker said. “There’s nothing in life from a secular standpoint that makes you feel more whole as a human being than to know that a portion of what you’re doing is enhancing someone else’s life.”

Located in Jackson, Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.