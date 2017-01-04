WGU Tennessee counters seasonal spending woes with scholarships

“This can be a tough time of year to think about investing in yourself, but there is no better way to start the New Year than on a path to a better career,” said Kimberly K. Estep, chancellor of WGU Tennessee. “WGU Tennessee has accomplished so much in 2016, and we are excited to celebrate by making a few academic dreams possible as we kick off 2017.”

In 2016, WGU Tennessee celebrated its third anniversary and passed several important milestones. Total enrollment for the online school surpassed 3,000, the alumni network swelled to more than 1,500 following commencement ceremonies in September, and it was named one of Tennessee’s Top Workplaces in 2016.

“Tenn-K” Scholarships, which are valued at $2,500 per term for up to four six-month terms, cover more than 80 percent of WGU Tennessee’s already-low tuition of $3,000 per term for most programs and are awarded based on applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is March 31. To learn more about the “Tenn-K” Scholarship, visit tennessee.wgu.edu/TennK.

WGU Tennessee is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Tennesseans’ access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state and nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Tennessee is open to all qualified Tennessee residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K–12 teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education, and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

In addition to WGU Tennessee, there are five other WGU state-based, state-endorsed universities, including WGU Indiana, established in June 2010; WGU Washington, established in April 2011; WGU Texas, established in August 2011; WGU Missouri, established in February 2013; and WGU Nevada, established in June 2015.

For more information, visit tennessee.wgu.edu or call 855-948-8495.