Bills take aim at school bus drivers

The crash, which occurred in November, killed six of the more than 30 students on board and has caused several school districts to take a closer look at school transportation.

Rep. Courtney Rogers, R-Goodlettsville, introduced a bill that would restrict school bus driver license endorsements or being hired as drivers for people who have committed serious traffic violations, including excessive speeding or reckless driving.

Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, also introduced a bill that would raise the minimum age requirement to 25 for a person’s eligibility to receive the school bus endorsement on a driver license.

According to Rogers’ bill, “no person shall be issued a certificate until an investigation has been made to determine whether the person has been found guilty of any criminal offense or has committed any serious traffic violation, and until the records are made a part of the person's permanent file.”

The bill also states that it would be the responsibility of the school to investigate any complaints made against school bus drivers regarding speeding or reckless, careless or negligent driving and report any substantiated findings to the local education agency or school board.

The Hamilton County school district said it investigated speeding complaints against Johnthony Walker, the driver of the Chattanooga school bus, weeks before the fatal crash and did not find any evidence of speeding based on GPS tracking.

Harris’ bill would restrict drivers like Walker, who was 24 years old at the time of the crash, from driving public school buses in the future. The driver would need to have five years of unrestricted driving experience prior to the application date.