Date set for Mt. Juliet Middle School PTO race

The sixth annual Mt. Juliet Middle School PTO 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place March 4 at Charlie Daniels Park. The Fun Run will start at 8 a.m., and 5K will start at 8:30 a.m.

Each year, the PTO was able to buy many classroom items for teachers and staff with funds raised through past events.

Runners may register through active.com. The early bird special runs until Feb. 13, and rates are $15 for the fun run and walk and $25 for the 5K. After Feb. 13, rates will increase to $20 for the fun run and walk and $30 for the 5K.

People can register by Feb. 20 to guarantee a race T-shirt. Students will receive a $5 discount for the 5K.

Three sponsorship packages are also available for people interested in supporting the event. Gold sponsorships are $400, black sponsorships are $250 and white sponsorships are $150.

Participants may pick up their packets, which will include a T-shirt, bib and other information March 3 from 2:30-7 p.m. in the Mt. Juliet Middle School cafeteria. If a person cannot pick up their packet at that time, the PTO will have them at the on-site registration on race day, but those people are urged to arrive by 7:15 a.m.

Runners registering on race day are advised to arrive earlier than 7:15 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the needs of teachers and students at Mt. Juliet Middle School. This year, the Mt. Juliet Middle PTO was able to provide iPads, Apple TVs, projectors, books, repairs and supplies to students and faculty.

For more information, contact the Mt. Juliet PTO at mjmspto@gmail.com.