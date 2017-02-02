School board talks corporal punishment

The group discussed corporal punishment, such as paddling, after Director Donna Wright recommended the district remove current language on corporal punishment from the code of conduct, which she described as too specific.

She recommended replacing the language with, “Any teacher or school principal may use corporal punishment in a reasonable manner against any pupil for good cause in order to maintain discipline and order within the public schools.”

The group’s discussion on the issue switched to the necessity of corporal punishment language in the code of conduct.

Wright said state law allows local school districts to determine if they want to allow corporal punishment in schools and Wilson County is one of a handful that still has language allowing it as a form on punishment.

Wright said she doesn’t remember any instances of corporal punishment being administered since she’s taken over as school director three years ago. Deputy director Mickey Hall said the last instance he remembers happened about 15 years ago at West Elementary.

“[The incident] pretty much told our principals that we’re not going to do it anymore. I don’t think they administer it anymore even though it’s in the code. If you take it away, they’re not using it because that situation ended up on TV,” Hall said.

Board members said the presence of corporal punishment in the code could detract some people from the district, create a possible legal situation if administered or could have a proper place in the code simply as an option.

“I don’t know in our society today that I could support corporal punishment,” board member Wayne McNeese said. “How are you going to whoop somebody’s butt in a reasonable manner?”

Bill Robinson said although he’s not necessarily for or against corporal punishment, he said he believes it could have a place in the code, especially since it’s not a mandatory punishment.

Robinson said it could be an advantage if other options are deployed that would eliminate the possibility of a student partaking in an important event, such as a dance, prom or graduation.

However, Robinson, along with board member Tom Sottek, questioned how the district would protect itself if corporal punishment was administered and teachers or staff didn’t receive proper training, if any.

The group also discussed the desired next step after the Wilson County Commission rejected a reallocation of funds last month for the construction of a portion of Gladeville middle school, track renovations at Wilson Central High School and construction of a West Wilson Middle School field house.

The Wilson County Commission approved funds for renovations at Carroll-Oakland Elementary School in 2014, which resulted in $335,483.51 remaining once the project completed.

The rejected resolution would have authorized using $64,683.51 from that remaining proceeds on the West Wilson field house and $270,800 for the Gladeville middle school construction.

Another $270,800 would have been amended as a part of the Gladeville middle school construction resolution, approved in December, to complete track renovations at Wilson Central High School.

Commissioner Kenny Reich, who spoke on behalf of some Carroll-Oakland parents, some of which were in attendance, argued the money should be used for a Carroll-Oakland project – baseball and softball field restrooms – instead of being used for use at another school.

Hall said options include sending the remaining $335.483.51 back to the county to be used for school debt service, re-send another request to the commission or find a way to finance the projects with school funds.

Board chairman Larry Tomlinson said Carroll-Oakland parents and groups are currently trying to determine the price of bathrooms for the baseball and softball fields, which could help the board make a decision.

Wright said no matter the outcome, the board is committed to taking care of the Wilson Central track.