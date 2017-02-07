Nominations now open for annual Cumberland alumni awards

Current awards include the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is the highest honor bestowed by the Cumberland University Alumni Association; the Rising Phoenix Award, which recognizes young emerging leaders 35 years old and younger; and awards of excellence that celebrate significant levels of achievement in each of Cumberland’s academic schools, humanities, education and the arts; nursing and health professions; and science, technology and business.

Alumni awards recipients will be announced at the 175th commencement in May.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Feb. 27. To nominate someone, visit cumberland.edu.

Anyone with questions or who needs further information may contact Jonathon Hawkins, executive director for development and alumni relations, at jlhawkins@cumberland.edu.