Lebanon Special School District to hold Darkness to Light training

Darkness To Light: Stewards of Children is a prevention-training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and individuals concerned about the safety of children. It is the only nationally distributed evidence-based program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child protective behaviors.

The training will be Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Castle Heights Elementary School library at 1007 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. The workshop, materials and childcare will be available free of charge.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Beth Petty at the LSSD Family Resource Center at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org.

Seating will be limited to 50 participants.