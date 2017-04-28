What you need to know about LSSD prekindergarten, kindergarten registration

Online registration is currently available for all children applying for the prekindergarten program and for children who will attend kindergarten at Byars Dowdy Elementary, Castle Heights Elementary, Coles Ferry Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary or Cumberland University prekindergarten. Visit lssd.org and select the prekindergarten-kindergarten registration link to begin the online registration process.

All prekindergarten students currently enrolled with the Lebanon Special School District should have already received a snapcode to complete their online registration.

For a quicker registration, all new and existing parents are encouraged to register online prior to May 11 to reduce the time spent on site.

Parents will find it to be an easier process that can be completed at home, which will expedite time at registration. All required registration documents may be uploaded from home, or parents can bring them to registration day, and a staff member will scan and upload them.

Parents and students will still need to attend registration day May 11 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike to ensure all enrollment requirements are satisfied.

The prekindergarten program is voluntary, and eligibility is based on age and at-risk status, with low-income families given first priority in the program. Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 15 and zoned for Lebanon Special School District to apply. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by or before Aug. 15 to be eligible to attend kindergarten.

Prekindergarten students are required to attend registration and receive required health screenings. Kindergarten screenings will also be available upon request. Required health screenings are speech, hearing, vision and dental. Vision screenings, speech evaluations, hearing screenings, physicals and fluoride treatments will be provided at no cost. Community booths will also be set up with free information and giveaways.

Prior to school admittance, all students must have:

• a certified birth certificate (not mother’s copy).

• a Tennessee Department of Health Immunization Certificate from a health department or doctor.

• a current physical examination.

• two proofs of residence.

• proof of insurance; Social Security card and income; and SNAP case number, if applicable, for prekindergarten applicants only.

For additional information, visit lssd.org or call 615-449-6060.