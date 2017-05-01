Board OKs Learning Center rate increase

The board voted to increase fees over a three-year period after school leaders indicated the Kids Club program has subsidized the program over the past few years.

Board members Wayne McNeese, Bill Robinson and Larry Inman voted against the increase. The 2017-2018 cost for The Learning Center (TLC) will be $115 for children 0-36 months and $105 for children 37-60 months.

The gradual increase will raise those fees by $10 the following two years. Discounts are also in place for additional children.

Mickey Hall, Wilson County Schools deputy director, said the program was introduced as a recruitment and retention tool for educators.

Hall said the district raised the program’s rate years ago when the board approved a $9.50 an hour starting pay for all school system employees. He said at the same time, several parents of Kids Club children, the after school program for school-aged children, said they believed they were supplementing The Learning Center.

“Back then, we didn’t have the software in place that we could tell them that or not,” Hall said during Thursday’s work session. “Now we have the evidence to show the Kids Club is breaking even. TLC’s are not.”

The group grappled with the appropriate way to cover the needed funds, estimated at $350,000, which included taking the money from the district’s general purpose fund, raising the fees in one year or eliminating the program, which no board member indicated was a viable option.

Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright said Hall worked over the weekend to create the gradual increase option, which they said would still draw funds from the Kids Club.

“I’m not going to support this because I want us to re-scramble the eggs and see if we can’t find an answer. I think we’re taking away a benefit away from these people,” Robinson said. “I know hard it’s going to be for some of these people to get $3,000-$4,000 back in their pockets.”

Board member Tom Sottek said although he didn’t favor the gradual increase, he felt it was better than other potential options.

“What I’m also concerned about is the sustainability of the program going forward and whether or not it’s even going to be available if we don’t make some changes,” said Sottek, who said he understood the effect the increase could have on families with more than one child.

“We get a lot of bang for our bucks from our teachers and to do something with this benefit – I’ve got a tough time with it. I’m also one of those that if I use a service, I ought to pay for that service, but we’ve got to do something different for our teachers,” McNeese said.