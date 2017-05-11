Assistant principal named at Mt. Juliet Middle

Sims will replace longtime Wilson County educator and administrator Cathy Toombs, who will retire after 41 years in the district.

Sims has worked in Metro Nashville Public Schools since 2006, where she started as a fourth-grade teacher. A year later, she was promoted to school counselor, working with students in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Sims started working for the district as assistant principal in elementary schools in 2012. She most recently worked as an administrator at Tulip Grove Elementary.