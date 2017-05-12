Tuckers Crossroads teacher chosen for educator fellowship

Andrea Morris, Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School seventh-grade social studies teacher, was among the 50 chosen for the program. Morris has taught for seven years, including five years at Lebanon High School.

She received her master’s degree in military history at Austin Peay State University in 2015, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University in secondary education in 2010.

“Our fellows bring incredible talents to the table – their expertise inside the classroom, their diverse perspectives and their relentless focus on students and their academic needs,” said Jamie Woodson, SCORE executive chairman and CEO. “These traits prove invaluable to state conversations on raising student achievement in Tennessee, as our fellows work both inside and outside of the classroom to prepare all students for success after high school.”

The Tennessee Educator Fellowship is a yearlong program that equips educators to advocate for their students and their profession as they continue teaching. Entering its fourth year, the fellowship now accepts not only teachers, but also school counselors and librarians.

Since 2014, the fellowship has helped nearly 100 teachers to contribute to the discussion about education policy by appearing at public speaking engagements, inviting policymakers into their classrooms, writing about their education experience in state and national publications, creating regional professional networks and serving on state-level policy committees.

“Diversity –both in the selection of fellows and in the experiences the fellowship provides our educators– contributes to the program’s success,” said Tennessee Educator Fellowship coordinator Peter Tang, a fellowship alumnus and former Memphis teacher. “As our educators interact with teachers from different backgrounds, grade levels, subjects, and regions and as they are exposed to a variety of opportunities, our fellows experience a tremendous amount of personal and professional growth.”

The fellows chosen for 2017-18 have combined teaching experience of 583 years, ranging from three years in the classroom to almost 50. The Tennessee Educator Fellows represent elementary, middle and high schools in 35 districts across east, middle, and west Tennessee.

The members of the cohort teach English language arts, math, science, social studies, visual arts, career and technical education and special education and serve as librarians and school counselors in urban, suburban and rural schools.

This is the fourth year of the Tennessee Educator Fellowship. Past fellows have led new education initiatives, including a new summer reading program through Read to be Ready; Project LIT Community, an initiative to eliminate book deserts in Nashville; and professional development and leadership programs for other teachers.