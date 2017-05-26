Marks estate gift benefits Cumberland

Marks, who died in 1997, set up a planned gift called a charitable remainder unitrust a month before he died. The William C. Marks Remainder Unitrust matured after 20 years, at which point the trust was distributed at different percentages to four local nonprofits – Cumberland University, Friendship Christian School, the Lebanon-Wilson County Library and College Hills Church of Christ.

“Everyone at Cumberland University is extremely grateful for Mr. Marks’ thoughtfulness and generosity in planning his estate. His belief in us during his lifetime translates today to a major gift that couldn’t have come at a better time in our history,” said Paul Stumb, Cumberland University president.

Marks was a successful businessman in Wilson County. His business interests included Mark Enterprises, H&M Enterprises, Tennessee Private Storage, Marks Rentals, Wilson County Rock Products and LoJac Enterprises. He also owned and managed a number of residential and commercial properties and was a substantial shareholder of Commerce Union Bank in Lebanon.

Marks’ son, William David Marks, died Jan. 12. David Marks was an active supporter of Cumberland University, especially with the Phoenix Ball, Mad Hatter Ball and a painting restoration project.

“The Marks family has left a legacy of generosity toward Cumberland University that will benefit our students for years to come. That’s the power of a planned gift,” said Stumb.