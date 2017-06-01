School board looks at field trip fees for bus drivers

Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright said the recommendation would increase the amount charged to schools for athletic and field trips to make the payment for bus drivers closer to their regular pay.

Wright said bus drivers currently receive $10 per hour for any trips beyond their contracted work or regular morning and bus routes. The recommendation would increase their pay for athletic and field trips to $20 per hour.

Mickey Hall, Wilson County Schools deputy director, said the recommendation rose from conversations with bus drivers.

“They just asked that we make it comparable to their actual pay,” said Hall, who said the $20 figure came from making slight adjustment to the average pay for district drivers, which is $16 per hour.

Board member Bill Robinson said he believed the increase would have harmful impact on programs that don’t bring in as much revenue as major sports, such as football and basketball.

“This is going to be a hammer lick to some of these programs,” said Robinson, who said he didn’t feel the change would be worth the impact on athletic programs.

“I don’t think this is a part of the issue and I don’t think this is a part of the fix. I hate to have to burden these athletic programs with this because some of these programs don’t take in anything and have to be supported by the bigger programs,” he said.

“Day trips are the ones that gets everybody’s attention because they can run those between their routes. Those are the ones that people compete for. Those trips that are at night – if you’re not an athletics person, you really don’t like driving those,” Hall said.

Wright said the move would open up the possibilities for some drivers to earn additional income, along with some teachers. She also said some programs opt to have their coaches drive the school bus, which reduces the cost.

Hall reiterated the charge would not only apply to athletic clubs and said the recommendation stemmed from conversations with bus drivers, which started earlier this year. He shared input from veteran Wilson County bus drivers during April’s board meeting.

Issues raised surrounding the district’s bus driver shortage included the split-shift format that drivers adhere to, along with a lack of respect from students and parents, inconsistency in handling reports of incidents and driver pay.

The school board will hold its monthly meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at Central Office.