Miss Wildcat Pageant upcoming in June

It’s a fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects, buys crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair and a toy collection for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Project.

There will be a humanitarian queen in each category for the most toys collected. The pageant has no age limit and is open to all states.

For more information and an entry form, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.