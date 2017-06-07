School News

NASHVILLE – Several Wilson County students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring semester.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list included Maria Artavia, of Old Hickory; Chandler Bastin, of Lebanon; Emily Bazel, of Old Hickory; Emily Bengtson, of Mt. Juliet; Ethan Bentley, of Lebanon; Hannah Burnette, of Mt. Juliet; Michael DeVries, of Mt. Juliet; Amanda Esposito, of Mt. Juliet; Mikaela Freeman, of Old Hickory; David Gal-Chis, of Mt. Juliet; Steven Griffin, of Mt. Juliet; Ian Grisham, of Mt. Juliet; Derian Hamblin, of Mt. Juliet; Caroline Hendrick, of Lebanon; Katherine Jones, of Hermitage; Dominique Mariscotes, of Old Hickory; Morgan Maxwell, of Mt. Juliet; Sarah Maxwell, of Mt. Juliet; Sally McCabe, of Old Hickory; Paul Nowakowski, of Mt. Juliet; Christopher Pfaff, of Lebanon; Taylor Pickle, of Old Hickory; Henry Pillon, of Hermitage; McLean Pillon, of Hermitage; Elijah Rawlings, of Old Hickory; Nancy Sharkawy, of Old Hickory; Linda Sok, of Lebanon; Hannah Stalnaker, of Lascassas; Madison Storey, of Old Hickory; Chanel Thomas, of Mt. Juliet; Sandra Tomas, of Hermitage; Kendyl Turner, of Lebanon; Brenna Wheeler, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren White, of Mt. Juliet; and Alexander Wilhelm, of Mt. Juliet.

About 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for the spring dean’s list. “This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Grantham University features local graduates

LENEXA, Kansas – Grantham University recently announced its March local graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs.

From Lebanon, Roger Allen received a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies, Steven Burns received an associate’s degree in business management, Bobby Polk received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Jaimi Saunders received a master’s degree in performance improvement.

From Mt. Juliet, Buford Birchett received an associate’s degree in multidisciplinary studies, Kathryn Muhammad received a master’s degree in health care administration, Vernel Samuels received an associate’s degree in computer science and Tracy Vipond received a master’s degree in nursing management and organizational leadership.

“We are so proud to congratulate these graduates on trusting our team with their dreams. What an accomplishment,” said Cheryl Hayek, Grantham’s interim university president and chief academic officer. “It gives us such great pleasure to see students’ hard work result in an education that will help set them up for success in the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Given the flexibility of the 100-percent online university’s course schedule, Grantham students finish their programs and graduate each week of the year.

Four local students make Samford University dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four Wilson County students were added to Samford University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list included Rachel A. Williams, of Lebanon; Ryan M. Owen, of Mt. Juliet; Bonny S. Baker, of Mt. Juliet; and Hailey A. Keehan, of Mt. Juliet.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Dykes graduates from University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. – Rachel Dykes, of Mt. Juliet graduated with honors from the University of New Hampshire during a commencement ceremony May 20 on the Durham, N.H. campus.

She earned a associate’s degree in culinary arts and nutrition.

The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea and space-grant university, UNH is the state’s flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

Belew named to Wofford College spring dean’s list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Ava Jean Belew, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wofford College.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,650 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, faculty, study abroad participation and graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek life, as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Mann wins Ellis Award at Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – Sydney Mann, of Mt. Juliet, was recognized at the Harding University Department of Theatre Ellis Awards on April 22.

Mann, a drama and speech education major, was awarded the John 1:5 Scholarship.

The Ellis Awards, dedicated this year to honor Morris Ellis, professor emeritus of theatre, highlight outstanding students from the theatre department each spring. During the evening, the department also recognizes graduating seniors.

The Harding University Department of Theatre involves more than 1,000 students each year in productions seen by more than 36,000 patrons. The department offers five degree programs and seven minors to train students to serve as Christians in professional, educational, children’s and community theatre, film and media, event planning and ministry.

Holloway named to Columbia College dean’s list

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Amanda Holloway, of Lebanon, was named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the spring semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Mo., Columbia College has helped students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years. As a private nonprofit liberal arts and sciences institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 30 locations across the country, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates more than 25,000 students each year and has more than 83,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.