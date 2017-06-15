Wilson County names two new principals

Jason Dunn, who served as assistant principal and athletic director at Carroll-Oakland Elementary School for the past three years, will assume the role of principal at Carroll-Oakland.

Kayla Price, who served as assistant principal at Watertown Middle School since 2014, was tapped to lead the school as principal.

School leaders said Dunn and Price were instrumental leaders in the district for a number of years.

Prior to his work as assistant principal at Carroll-Oakland, Dunn worked as a teacher at MAP Academy, where he was often praised for going above and beyond for students who were the most “at risk” of failure.

Since assuming the role of assistant principal at Carroll-Oakland, Dunn has demonstrated his strong work ethic among peers and parents alike, Wilson County Schools officials said.

During her 16 years with the district, Price also made a name for herself because of her willingness to tackle some of the district’s tougher projects.

Prior to her appointment as assistant principal for Watertown Middle School, Price spent 10 years working as an elementary teacher in and around the Watertown community.