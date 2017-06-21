Mt. Juliet student chosen to delegate at Congress of Future Medical Leaders

The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country, who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Dr. Robert Darling, medical director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, nominated Ahhaitty to represent Tennessee based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day congress, Ahhaitty will join students from across the country and hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research, be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school, witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles, be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, executive director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Alyssia Ahhaitty are our future, and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”

The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to be physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate, opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and more.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that prospective medical talent must be identified at the earliest possible age and help must be given to these students to acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this career. For more information, visit futuredocs.com.